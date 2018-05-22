Pregnant Joanna Gaines Inspired by 'Life on the Farm' for New Kids' Collection

Joanna Gaines is ready for summer — and is lending her farm-inspired fashion sense to some adorable pieces.

The pregnant Fixer Upper star has teamed up with Matilda Jane Clothing once more to help design a kids’ collection perfect for the summer days ahead.

“The whole inspiration for this new collection was summer here out on the farm. The long days, the hazy sunsets, kids running around just being kids,” says Joanna, 40, in a press release for her collaboration, which also includes items for moms and dads.

“The whole idea of being inspired by life on the farm is really rooted in an effortless, easygoing lifestyle, and that’s the feeling I hope people have when they’re wearing these pieces,” she adds.

In a video unveiling the new collection, Joanna — who’s expecting her fifth child, a baby boy, with husband Chip Gaines this summer — admits her home-design skills have carried over into her clothing-creation strategy.

“Like I do when I’m designing a house, I love to pull inspiration from what’s around me,” she says in a video promo for the rustic-inspired collaboration. “And it’s been so fun to see how this translates into clothing.”

On top of home accessories like wallpaper and storage bins, the new line will offer dresses and rompers for babies; girls’ and tween tops, shorts, dresses and rompers; shorts, shirts and hoodies for boys; women’s shorts, tops, dresses, and jumpsuits; and shirts for men.

“We love the complete family looks we were able to create and can’t think of anything cuter for those upcoming family pictures, barbecues and summertime celebrations,” Matilda Jane’s design director Madeline Katzel says.

Joanna’s Summer Collection for Matilda Jane retails from $34 to $148, and will be available starting June 1 at matildajaneclothing.com.