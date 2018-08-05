Joanna Gaines Jokes About Her 'Late Night Up with My Boy,' Baby Crew: 'This Is 40'

Joanna Gaines pulled an all-nighter for the sweetest reason.

Gaines, 40 — who welcomed son Crew with husband Chip Gaines, 43, on June 21 — posted an Instagram from her night with their baby boy. In the picture, Crew reclines above a cozy white rug in front of a rustic dresser. Clothes on the floor around Crew point to a messy evening.

“Evidence of a late night up with my boy #blowouts #allnighters #thisis40,” the former Fixer Upper star captioned the snap.

Joanna posted another photograph of Crew on Friday, showing him sleeping by an illuminated pool. “A late night round of sharks and minnows,” she wrote, adding, “#summernights.”

In the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, the Gaines’ magazine, the mother to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8, said that her and Chip’s fifth child came as a surprise.

“I truly believed I was done,” Joanna said. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Videos of Her Daughters ‘Taking Turns’ Cradling Their Baby Brother Crew

Joanna found out that she was pregnant weeks after she and her husband decided to step away from Fixer Upper.

“It’s sweet how, even in the most unpredictable ways, we’re given exactly what we need for that exact moment in time,” she said. “It wasn’t something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and ‘forced’ to slow down has been a gift.”

RELATED: Chip Gaines Says ‘My Heart Is Full’ as He Shares New Aww-Worthy Photo of 3-Week-Old Son Crew

Since Crew arrived, Joanna has been sharing a number of photographs of her family with her fans. Last month, she posted a picture of Chip, Duke, and Crew snuggling and captioned it, “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst.”