Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Videos of Her Daughters 'Taking Turns' Cradling Their Baby Brother Crew

Joanna Gaines has found go-to babysitters in daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay!

The new mother of five, 40, shared the adorable bonding moments between her girls and 17-day-old baby Crew in two videos posted on her Instagram Story Saturday. Both Ella, 11, and Emmie, 8, cradle their newborn brother in their backyard hammock as the proud parent gushed, “Taking turns.”

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines, who welcomed Crew on June 21, are also parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13.

Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Since Crew joined the Gaines family, Ella and Emmie have doted on their baby sibling and mom Joanna couldn’t be prouder.

On Tuesday, the Fixer Upper star shared a photo of a tender moment between her kids as they enjoyed a summer night outdoors at their Waco, Texas, home.

Under strings of lights hung among surrounding trees, Emmie sweetly tended to baby Crew while big sister Ella held him in her arms. In another sibling interaction, Joanna shared, “Watching his big brothers play wiffle ball.”

Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Crew’s brothers and sisters have been there for him since day one when they were at the hospital to meet their new brother right after his arrival.

In a sweet image Joanna shared to Instagram two days after Crew’s birth, her excited children were all gathered around their mom’s hospital door, trying to hear what was going on inside.

The Gaines family

In May, the Gaines’ opened up to PEOPLE about how their new baby was changing the dynamic in their expanding household.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” a then-pregnant Joanna said of her four older children. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

She added, “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

With a new baby in the family, Chip continues a tradition he started dating back to the birth of his first son Drake 13 years ago.

Joanna recently shared a sweet photo of her husband holding their newborn baby on his lap with his wrist and the hospital bracelet clearly visible. “Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” she said.