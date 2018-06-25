Joanna Gaines Snuggles with Her 'Cuddle Bug,' Newborn Baby Crew — See the Photo

Crew Gaines has found a cozy place to curl up: right on mom, Joanna Gaines!

After announcing the arrival of the new addition on Saturday, the mother of five shared a sweet photo of her newborn son, dressed in a blue onesie and resting soundly while nestled on her chest.

“Cuddle bug 😍,” she captioned the shot on Sunday.

Chip Gaines shared the exciting news in a Twitter message on Saturday welcoming Crew, which secretly included the baby’s moniker — a break with tradition, as the other Gaines boys have names starting with “D.”

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” he said. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

Joanna, 40, shared an Instagram post, Saturday, featuring the baby boy’s first photos. In the first of four images, the mother of five looked at Crew as he slept in the hospital. In other pictures featured in the same post, Chip could be seen comforting his wife. Joanna smiled while holding the baby and the whole family gathered around the new bundle of joy as Chip looked at the kids with pure excitement.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” she captioned the post. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Shortly after the Fixer Upper couple announced the birth, Joanna shared a photo showing just how excited their eldest children were to meet the newest addition to the family.

In the sweet image, Crew’s siblings — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — were all gathered around the hospital door, trying to hear what was going on inside.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother ❤,” she wrote.

Chip and Joanna recently opened up in a PEOPLE cover story about their expanding household, including how they split parenting duties.

“Chip is the best swaddler,” Joanna said. “He’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep. He’s like, ‘I’m going to be holding the baby the entire time!’ ”

And they may not be done having kids just yet. “I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” Joanna revealed. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”