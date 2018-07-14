Joanna Gaines Cradles 3-Week-Old Baby Crew in Her Arms in Loving Mother-Son Portrait

Joanna Gaines is overflowing with love for her 3-week-old son Crew.

In a new photo of her and husband Chip Gaines’ little bundle of joy, Joanna, 40, cradles the newborn baby in her arms while the pair relax in a rocking chair outside on the porch.

“Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤,” the mother of four captioned the sweet photo, as the pair lounged beside one of the family pets.

Joanna and her husband Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Chip Gaines Says ‘My Heart Is Full’ as He Shares New Aww-Worthy Photo of 3-Week-Old Son Crew

Just one day earlier, Chip shared an adorable photo of Crew while the baby appeared to be taking a nap in his arms.

“My heart is full,” the proud papa, 43, captioned the sweet photo.

Earlier this week, Joanna also let her followers in on her secret to getting her little one to go to sleep.

“Walking with my boy in the garden,” the Fixer Upper star said as she strolled through her Waco, Texas, backyard with her slumbering child.

RELATED VIDEO: How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Parenting a Newborn 8 Years After Their Last Baby: ‘It’s Crazy How Wide the Gap Is’

Although Chip and Joanna broke their tradition of choosing names that began with the letter D, there was one family tradition they kept alive and well. Letting her followers in on something that dates back to the birth of their first child, Joanna shared a sweet photo of her husband holding baby Crew on his lap with his wrist and the hospital bracelet clearly visible.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” she said.

RELATED: Every Adorable Photo of Chip and Joanna’s New Baby, Crew Gaines

The Gaines hadn’t planned on having another baby before they learned they were pregnant with Crew, but they previously told PEOPLE that the idea of having kids around the house a bit longer is something they’re both excited about.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” she said in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”