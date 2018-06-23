Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Son: 'The Gaines Crew Is Now 1 Stronger!'

Baby Gaines is here!

On Saturday, Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the arrival of their fifth child, a son.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief,” Chip tweeted.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The new addition joins siblings Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

The home-renovation pros announced in January that they would be adding to their Waco, Texas-based brood once more.

“Gaines party of 7. (If you’re still confused. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip, 43, wrote alongside a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna, 40, showed off hers under a gray sweater.

Chip joked the following day about how their fifth child came about in a hilarious tweet, writing, “You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

The proud dad went on to reveal that he and his wife were expecting a boy, asking a child named Gage to help him “think of a D-name” — presumably to match his older sons’ first initial.

Chip and Joanna recently opened up in a PEOPLE cover story about their expanding household, including how they split parenting duties.

“Chip is the best swaddler,” Joanna said. “He’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep. He’s like, ‘I’m going to be holding the baby the entire time!’ ”

Of diapering, she added, “We need to figure that one out again. I don’t even remember, but I do remember the blowouts and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’ve gotta get my stuff together. It’s coming!”

And they may not be done having kids just yet. “I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” Joanna revealed. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines HGTV

For Joanna, this pregnancy felt different than her previous ones. “I had four kids aged 4 and under. There were so many diapers, and it was chaos,” she recalled to PEOPLE. “Those years just flew because there was so much happening in the moment. I feel like I can really take this one in and relish these moments.”

Joanna also recently shared how she loves “discovering” new baby products that “didn’t exist” when she was last pregnant.

“It’s been eight years since I’ve had a newborn, and I’ve loved discovering all of the new (and cute!) baby products out there that didn’t exist before,” she said to promote her new curated collection of baby essentials.

The arrival of their newborn comes weeks after the couple marked their 15th wedding anniversary in May. On June 9, Joanna celebrated her baby boy at a book-themed shower.

“I like big books and I cannot lie📚- Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends- just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines!” Joanna captioned a photo of herself sitting atop a huge pile of books, surrounded by balloons in shades of blue, green, yellow and white.