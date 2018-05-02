Joanna Gaines Says She and Husband Chip Are Open to Having More Kids: 'We Love a Big Family'

Chip and Joanna Gaines can’t wait to welcome their fifth child, a baby boy due this summer, but the Fixer Upper stars may not be done having kids just yet.

“I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” Joanna, 40, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”

Already parents to sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11, Joanna says this time around motherhood feels a bit different.

“I had four kids aged 4 and under,” she tells PEOPLE. “There were so many diapers, and it was chaos. Those years just flew because there was so much happening in the moment. I feel like I can really take this one in and relish these moments.”

While one of her favorite ways to enjoy time with her family is sharing a meal together at the kitchen table, Joanna, whose new cookbook Magnolia Table is out now, says she hasn’t always been a pro in the kitchen.

“I’ve had to figure it out with a ton of trial and error,” she says, adding that Chip, 43, and their children are a constant source of inspiration.

“They’re homebodies, and they love a home-cooked meal,” Joanna adds. “Because they really appreciate it and value it, I’ve really learned to enjoy the process.”

