Before Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed son Crew on June 21, it had been eight years since the Fixer Upper stars last parented a newborn.

Now with a new baby at home, joining their sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 10, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie, 8, the couple says the idea of having kids around the house a bit longer is something they’re both excited about.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” Joanna told PEOPLE in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

Pregnancy this time around also proved to be even more special for Joanna, 40, thanks to the eight years that have passed since she was expecting her youngest daughter, Emmie.

“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand-new,” she said. “I tell Chip that I feel 25, and in my mind there’s something about it that gives me an extra kick in my step. Forty and pregnant … who would have ever thought that was going to happen? But I’ll take it!”

Now after their year of surprises (including Crew arriving more than two weeks early), Joanna and Chip, 43, have never been happier to leave the future open-ended.

“We’re looking forward to what’s to come, and what’s to come, we have no idea,” Joanna said. “I think one thing about me and Chip is that we never like to look really far in advance and plan, that’s never been how we are. I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant.”

She added, “We’ve always kind of rolled really spontaneous.”

