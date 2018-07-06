Joanna Gaines Shares the Sweet Tradition Chip Is Continuing with Son Crew — See the Photo

Chip Gaines has the sweetest way to celebrate each new addition to his family.

On Thursday, Joanna Gaines — who gave birth to son Crew, the Fixer Upper couple’s fifth child, on June 21 — shared a sweet photo of her husband holding his newborn baby on his lap.

While Chip’s face is cut off in the photo, his wrist and the hospital bracelet he’s wearing around it is clearly visible. Keeping that bracelet on well after Crew’s birth is actually part of a tradition Chip started dating back to the birth of his first son 13 years ago.

As Joanna explained in the caption: “Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on. #5.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: How Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Four Older Kids Are Adjusting to Their New Baby Brother Crew

In addition to Crew and Drake, Chip, 43, and Joanna, 40, are also mom and dad to son Duke, 10, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Though it’s been eight years since the former HGTV stars have parented a newborn, Joanna said the idea of having kids around the house a bit longer is something they’re both excited about.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10,” she told PEOPLE in April. “It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she added to PEOPLE in May. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Two days after Crew’s birth, the proud parents were back at home in Waco, Texas, with their healthy son. Joanna has been sharing updates about Crew since, including a sweet shot of him sleeping in his nursery.

“It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine 🧡,” Joanna wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Crew swaddled in a $250 rocker by Parisian baby outfitter Charlie Crane.

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines Snuggles with Her ‘Cuddle Bug,’ Newborn Baby Crew

So how are her other four kids getting used to their new sibling? Seemingly well!

They all made a special trip to the hospital to meet baby Crew, and the girls have even taken him out stargazing.

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” Joanna told PEOPLE in May. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”