Joanna Gaines on Having a Fifth Child: I Want to 'Embrace This Moment with a Newborn'

Joanna Gaines is cherishing her time with a brand-new baby.

The Fixer Upper alum, 40, and husband Chip sat down for an interview with KMOV St. Louis, where the new mother of five talked about her family dynamic before the arrival of son Crew last Thursday. (She and Chip, 43, are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.)

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” said Joanna. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

“But now I look at this as another opportunity to really embrace this moment with a newborn,” she explains. “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Over the years, the Magnolia Table author has learned how to take in the surroundings as her children change rapidly right before her eyes.

“When my kids were younger, everyone kept saying they grow up so fast,” she recalls. “You just hear that and think, ‘Eh.’ Well now I think they really do — I have a teenager.”

“So this is such a special gift, the baby that’s coming soon,” Joanna adds. “I just really want to embrace those moments. I want my kids to really cherish that, and so we are really excited.”

Joanna refers to her husband as “the most interactive father I’ve ever known,” explaining that in contrast it’s been a matter of “pushing [herself]” to connect with her kids in her own way.

“[Whether] it’s sitting down and playing hangman with them or MASH — my kids are really into mash these days — art, or my girls just love driving around,” she reveals of some of their favorite activities to do together. “That’s what I love. We will get in the car for an hour, they get to pick their songs, we roll the windows down, blare the music and go get some coffee.”

“The older I get, the more I realize it doesn’t have to be these huge moments where there’s art supplies everywhere and we have to really plan this out,” Joanna says. “It can be something as simple as drive around with fun music. And so what I love in watching Chip, it inspires me to go beyond my comfort zone and find creative but also simple ways to connect with the kids.”