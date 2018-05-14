Jimmy Kimmel Wishes Wife Molly Happy Mother's Day — and Jokes About Their 'Weird Little People'

One of the best parts of parenthood for Jimmy Kimmel is finding the joy in the chaos.

The late-night host wished his wife Molly McNearney a happy Mother’s Day on Instagram in his usual fashion: through comedy, posting an adorable picture of her and their kids William “Billy” John, 1, and Jane, 3½.

In the Sunday snap, McNearney is smiling and wearing a sweatshirt decorated with the names and faces of their children. Jane is hugging her leg while the mother of two holds a smiling Billy in her left arm.

Kimmel, 50, captioned the cute photograph, “Happy #MothersDay to every Mom, especially my wife Molly- you are even more beautiful with weird little people hanging onto you.”

In April 2017, just days after Billy’s birth, the newborn had to undergo open heart surgery due to a congenital heart disease. Luckily, the surgery was successful and the family was able to go home after a few days at the hospital.

Kimmel said in a heartfelt message about his son’s arrival and consequent emergency medical care, “I want to thank my wife Molly … for being so strong and level-headed and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and McNearney, 40, love to spend quality time with their children, whether that be while Kimmel whips up a couple of Finding Nemo-inspired pancakes at home or when the whole family hits the red carpet and attends charity events.

On April 21, the couple celebrated Billy’s first birthday, with Kimmel marking the milestone by sharing a photo of his baby boy — who wore a festively appropriate hat and red bow tie, his face covered in melted ice cream.

“A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers,” wrote the proud dad. “We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! vote.gov.”