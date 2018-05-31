Jimmy Fallon Talks Parenting, from Showing Off Pictures of His Daughters to PAW Patrol

Jimmy Fallon spends five nights a week on television, so when the late-night host has some downtime, there’s nothing he’d rather do than … watch more television.

“I usually watch something that will take my mind off everything,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “I want to keep up with the kids on Jersey Shore. I also want to see Cobra Kai. There’s so much stuff on TV right now that it’s overwhelming. Between just regular network shows to Netflix to Hulu to YouTube Red, there’s always something for me to watch.”

The one show the dad of daughters Frances Cole, 3, and Winnie Rose, 4½, knows by heart? “I really can’t even tell you what’s going on with anything in the world, but I can give you every single episode of PAW Patrol and who’s in it and what the plot is,” jokes Fallon, 43.

He adds, “They’re obsessed right now with PAW Patrol. Like obsessed. I can’t even believe how obsessed they are. We saw it live in the theater at Madison Square Garden and they flipped out.”

Jimmy Fallon, wife Nancy and daughters Frances and Winnie Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

When his daughters aren’t engulfed in the animated series, they’ll watch dad on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which wife Nancy Juvonen records and plays back for the kids the next morning.

“They know the theme song and they love The Roots,” Fallon says of his girls. “They know the whole show. They’re not surprised to see me getting a pie in my face or if I’m signing a song with Ariana Grande and the Muppets or something. They’re used to all that. We make a good morning show!”

The native New Yorker hopes that this summer means less screen time and more outdoor adventures for Winnie and Frances.

“I really want them to play outside more than anything because that’s what I did with my sister when I grew up,” Fallon explains. “No iPads, no iPhones. Get dirty, go on the swings and just play and play and play until you’re exhausted. And swimming, they love swimming. We started teaching our kids to swim when they were like 1½ and they’re aces at it now. They’re like little fish. I love it.”

And luckily, the girls get along well. “They’re totally pals,” says the children’s book author. “There’s some arguments, but it’s baby arguments. They’re automatic best friends because they’re around each other all day long.”

“But Winnie’s still the oldest and now she’s kind of helping Franny,” he adds. “She’s talking to her and she’s like, ‘No Franny. You don’t do that.’ It’s interesting the way they help each other out. You can tell they’re bonded forever.”

Jimmy Fallon, wife Nancy and daughters Frances and Winnie Jimmy Fallon Instagram

Fallon can’t help but rave about his little ladies. “You have to realize, I never thought I’d become that guy,” he says. “And what I mean by that guy is that now I’m the guy who shows you pictures of their kid on the phone and I go, ‘Isn’t this the cutest thing?’ ”

“I’m showing pictures of the kids to cab drivers, everyone,” admits the Saturday Night Live alum. “Like, ‘You gotta see what they wore today! It’s so cute!’ And no one cares. That is the truth.”

