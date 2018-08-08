Jessie James Decker Reveals the Cover of Her New Book: My Family Is 'My Everything'

Jessie James Decker knows how to live her fullest life (she’s a mom of three, married to NFL player Eric Decker, a country singer-songwriter and owner of her own clothing line) — and she will reveal how she does it all in her upcoming book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food.

On Wednesday, she shared the cover exclusively with PEOPLE. The star also discussed what her book will be about, her struggles with postpartum depression and her response to the people who criticized her after she posted a picture of herself drinking while breastfeeding her new baby Forrest Bradley, 4 months.

“I’ve had my hard times and ups and downs, just like everyone else, and I want to be able to share my experiences in hopes that it helps someone else,” Jessie, 30, tells PEOPLE about her book, which will release on Oct. 2, via email.

She adds, “I also hope they get some yummy recipes to fill their bellies, receive great love advice, some mommy advice and [will] not feel so alone, because being a mommy is the hardest and most rewarding job of them all.”

The rest of Jessie’s interview follows, covering everything from making sure her children are prioritized (she and Eric, 31, are also parents to 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose) to her post-baby diet and fitness routine and more.

PEOPLE: The book will reveal some of the harder moments of your life. What about your past will surprise readers the most?

Jessie James Decker: I think what will probably surprise people the most is how hard my school days were with my peers and how bad the bullying was. I’ve never really spoken that extensively about it but I get very detailed in the book. I also think that people would be surprised to know that I struggled with some postpartum depression after my daughter was born. I truly think that more women go through this than they like to admit, but I hope my book will help them feel not so alone in that aspect.

PEOPLE: What are your main priorities right now?

Jessie: Right now, my main priorities are to be a good mother to my children and a good wife to Eric. My family means everything to me. If something disrupts that or gets in the way of taking care of my family then I just don’t do it. I’ve learned that balance over the [past] few years. They are my everything.

PEOPLE: How do you balance it all?

Jessie: Balance also comes [with] some time for myself! I am a full-time working woman and what’s nice about that is that I am able to work, for the most part, at home. I may be on a business call changing a diaper or going through Kittenish designs on email while they are playing in the backyard and I’m sitting on the porch. But I would so much rather that than being away from them all the time. When I do have business trips I’m so blessed to have my mother come in to help and watch them.

PEOPLE: Are you writing or back in the studio at all since having Forrest?

Jessie: I have started back in the studio recording my Christmas album. I am breastfeeding Forrest exclusively right now so I have to bring him everywhere with me. He has been amazing and is so chill. [He] goes with the flow so I can honestly say I have not had a fit yet. He’s the easiest baby.

PEOPLE: What’s the parenting dynamic with Eric now that you have three kids?

Jessie: When it comes to parenting, Eric and I are very 50-50. We are a team and do everything as a team. He’s the most incredible father I’ve ever known. We truly enjoy being parents together. He makes coffee and breakfast and I make lunch and dinner. He will do early-morning drop-off at school and I will pick them up. We bathe them together, put their PJs on and both tuck them in together every night.

PEOPLE: Has your daughter Vivi come around even though the baby is a boy?

Jessie: Viv loves having a baby brother. She has a cousin, Brookie, who is a girl, so she gets her fix! But let me tell you, she’s the boss in charge of these boys.

PEOPLE: You support body positivity and are vocal about the joys and challenges of motherhood. Can you tell us how you healed your body after giving birth?

Jessie: I am huge on body positivity because I feel like we as women are so hard on ourselves. Having a baby is no joke. I think people believe it’s nothing because women do it every single day, but it is extreme what happens to your body. I mean come on, you grow a human being in your body and then it comes out, and I just don’t love the expectation that we are all supposed to snap right back into it! Having an amazing family around me is always the best to help that transition.

PEOPLE: Do you have a special workout or diet routine?

Jessie: I started working out a month ago and I am feeling great! I do some circuit training but I’m not necessarily dieting. I give myself the first 12 weeks to just eat whatever I want and eat what feels good to me because you’re breastfeeding! But most recently, I’ve been trying to focus more on tons of protein and veggies and continue trying to make the best milk I can for my baby.

PEOPLE: In a recent Instagram post, you showed yourself breastfeeding with what looks like a glass of wine. Can you tell us about the support and criticism that you received?

Jessie: I wasn’t too concerned about the Instagram backlash. I know I’m a great mother and having a small glass of champagne to toast my husband’s signing to the New England Patriots was just fine. And according to my doctor, it was just fine as well. People are too hard on mamas these days. Free the boob and enjoy a glass of wine. It’s all good.

