Jessie James Decker Shares Candid Breastfeeding Photo as She Asks For Mommy Advice

Jessie James Decker has a question about breastfeeding for all of the moms out there.

On Tuesday, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star shared a picture of herself feeding her 6-week-old son Forrest Bradley.

In the snap, Jessie, who is wearing a pink-colored tee and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, is seen sitting in a chair, gazing at the camera as her baby boy is contentedly nursing.

“Is it possible for a baby to want to be on the boob 23 hours a day? 😂😅” the 30-year-old singer asked her Instagram followers via the picture’s caption.

Thousands of comments — mostly supportive — poured in from fans and fellow celebrity moms alike, including Jessica Alba, Jamie Lynn Spears and Matt Lanter‘s wife Angela.

“Mine did,” said mom of three Alba, 37, whose son Hayes is 4 months old.

Chimed in Spears (the 27-year-old gave birth to her second daughter, Ivey Joan, on April 11), “Same here … it’s all day,” with Lanter — mom to daughter MacKenlee Faire, 4 months — adding, “I’m living that life.”

This isn’t the first time Jessie has openly talked about breastfeeding her son. During her 30th birthday celebration in April, the mom of three was about to blow out the candles on her Friends-themed cake when her little one “wanted to feast at that very moment.”

“Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my [newborn] on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol,” she captioned the candid shot of her nursing her baby boy with the birthday cake in front of her.

“My family knows me way too well and threw me a ‘friends’ intimate birthday dinner!” added Jessie. “So grateful for my family and friends and where I’m at in my life and will never take it for granted❤ #30.”

Jessie and her NFL star husband Eric Decker welcomed baby Forrest on March 31. “We are so in love,” Jessie captioned her birth announcement on Instagram featuring her holding her newborn son.

Eric, 31, announced the happy baby news on his own social media account as well. “Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!” he raved.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose and 2½-year-old son Eric “Bubby” Thomas Jr.