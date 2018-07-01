Jessica Simpson Throws Son an Epic 'Baseball and Parrots' Party for His 5th Birthday

There’s no birthday wish that Jessica Simpson can’t grant — even a “baseball and parrot” bash!

That’s exactly what Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s son Ace Knute wanted for his fifth birthday party, and he got his wish. Simpson and Johnson transformed the event space into “Parrotdise,” complete with photo opportunities with live birds, baseball jerseys and a giant scoreboard.

The 37-year-old singer shared a family photo of everyone donning matching “Green Sox” jerseys, along with the colorful birds posing everywhere from Ace and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew‘s heads to her own shoulder.

“Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old’s dream come true!” she captioned the shot.

Simpson and Johnson also posed for a couple shot with their feathered friends, although the fashion powerhouse is caught making an awkward face.

“I’m totally comfortable here 🤣” she wrote Instagram, joking.

Simpson also made sure to document decorations like “The Green Monster” and a baseball scoreboard. There was also the “Donut Wall,” just one of the goodies to eat, along with a baseball-themed three-layer cake with a faux parrot posing alongside the number 5.

She also shared shots of Ace, who recently broke his arm and is still sporting a neon green cast, covered in parrots as well as a candid picture of Maxwell with her arms spread wide.

Maxwell celebrated turning 6 earlier this year with an equally epic bash: a circus-powered party inspired by the 2017 musical hit The Greatest Showman.

Her younger brother and attendees dressed as the characters from the movie, while Maxwell rocked a purple leotard and pink hair to resemble Zendaya‘s character Anne Wheeler.

Decorating the walls were posters featuring the birthday girl‘s likeness and the words, “Maxwell Can Fly! She Can Really Swing Too! The Daring Young Lass on the Flying Trapeze!” as well as one for Ace reading, “WORLD’S STRONGEST BOY!”