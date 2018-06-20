Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Broke His Arm — But She 'Cried More Than He Did'

Jessica Simpson is known for designing chic bags, but her son is currently rocking a different kind of stylish arm accessory: a plaster cast!

The mom of two revealed in an Instagram post, Tuesday, that her 4½-year-old son Ace Knute broke his arm.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days 💔,” she captioned the photo of her little boy, adding the hashtag “#FirstBrokenBone.”

Although she didn’t get into the details of the accident, Simpson revealed “#ICriedMoreThanHeDid” — in fact, he cheerfully smiled for the camera while showing off his neon green cast.

The arm injury comes less than a week after the 37-year-old singer proudly posed with Ace, decked out in a blue suit and bow tie, for his pre-K graduation.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This isn’t the first time Ace has experienced a health scare this year. In February, Simpson shared a photo of her two kids with husband Eric Johnson — Ace and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6 — sprawled out on some furniture. Dressed in comfy duds, the youngsters weren’t quite their usual lively selves.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Shares Photo of Her Two Kids Sick with the Flu

“Fevers and the flu, but still so cute 😇😇,” she captioned the snap of her sick kids.

RELATED: “Cool Cousins!” Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Snap of Daughter Maxwell and Sister Ashlee’s Son Bronx

Luckily, he was back at full speed in May to celebrate Maxwell’s sixth birthday party with a circus-powered bash themed after the 2017 musical hit The Greatest Showman.