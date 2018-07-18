Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 6, Has a 'Favorite' Makeup Item: 'She Tends to Sneak It'

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Jessica Simpson!

During a Saturday interview with PEOPLE at Beautycon in Los Angeles, the actress, singer and fashion designer — who attended the event alongside her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew — revealed that her little girl already favors a particular type of makeup.

“I kind of just let her do her thing and express herself,” shared Simpson, 38. “We don’t always let her wear mascara, so of course that’s her favorite.”

The eyelash-enhancing product is “a special treat,” adds the star, but her daughter “tends to sneak it already” in ways unbeknownst to her mom.

“I’m very sneaky,” Maxwell chimes in adorably, and Simpson agrees: “Sneaky with the mascara.”

Maxwell’s hair expectations might be a little stricter than her creativity with makeup, though. As Simpson explains, her daughter wasn’t a fan of the fiery wig she wore during her recent 38th birthday celebrations.

“My name was Vivian for the night. I had red hair — Max didn’t like my red hair,” she says, addressing her daughter, “You were like, ‘Will you have your hair blonde again?’ ”

“It was fun for me. It was fun for [husband Eric Johnson],” Simpson teases.

Simpson has long been open about her older child’s love for makeup artistry. In November, she shared a sweet photo of herself and Maxwell sporting matching pouts for the camera inside a MAC store, with the latter proudly rocking a purple lip shade.

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” Simpson wrote in the caption.