Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Turns 6 with The Greatest Showman-Themed Birthday Party

As she turned 6, Maxwell Drew watched her surroundings come alive with movie magic.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson threw a circus-powered bash themed after the 2017 musical hit The Greatest Showman for their older child’s birthday, with Simpson sharing numerous snaps from the party to her Instagram account over the weekend.

Celebrating alongside her parents, 4½-year-old brother Ace Knute and attendees dressed as the characters from the movie, Maxwell rocked a purple leotard and pink hair to resemble Zendaya‘s character Anne Wheeler.

“🎪 Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top 🎪 #TheGreatestShowman #MAXIDREW #6,” Simpson captioned a family photo of the foursome at the event.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Turns 5 — See Her Mermaid Inspired Birthday!

The fun-filled soirée (held inside a makeshift circus tent, of course) included various elements from the Hugh Jackman-led blockbuster, including a “trapeze” photo op, circus-themed treats like popcorn and candy, an outdoor swing, tons of colorful balloons, a “TICKETS” booth and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Hugh Jackman on the Seven-Year Fight to Make ‘The Greatest Showman’

Decorating the walls were posters featuring the birthday girl‘s likeness and the words, “Maxwell Can Fly! She Can Really Swing Too! The Daring Young Lass on the Flying Trapeze!” as well as one for her little brother reading, “WORLD’S STRONGEST BOY!”

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell's 6th birthday party Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t Be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much



On Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer celebrated her daughter’s actual birthday with a mommy-daughter snap.

“And just like that my baby is 6 #MAXIDREW,” Simpson captioned a photo of the pair sleeping.

In a separate post, the proud mom shared a photo of her baby girl posing with a handful of colorful balloons, captioning it, “SIX #MAXIDREW.”