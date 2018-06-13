The Greatest Bash on Earth! Jessica Hall Throws a Circus-Themed Birthday Party for Her Daughter

Step right up — to Sophie’s third birthday extravaganza!

Model Jessica Hall and husband Kyle celebrated their daughter’s newest milestone with a carnival/circus-themed bash on June 3, held at Kids World Family Fun Center in Oak Park, California.

Created by event planner Richard Harlow, the party was chock full of everything one could imagine at a circus: lots of popcorn (Sophie’s current favorite food), various animal-themed decor, custom flower trees and popcorn-themed centerpieces by Flower Tree Co. and, of course, plenty of big-top-friendly food and drink.

And the festivities began even before guests arrived! Each attendee (including Hall’s best friend Kendra Wilkinson) received an invitation with a circus-themed animal puppet inside — plus popcorn from Popcornopolis and a rendering of little Sophie flying in the air through a ring of fire.

Jessica Hall and family Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall, husband Kyle and daughter Sophie Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall and Kendra Wilkinson Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall's daughter Sophie's birthday party Richard Harlow

Aside from Wilkinson, 33, the Kendra on Top star’s ex Hank Baskett made an appearance, as well as other famous faces like Sarah Stage, Kimberly Caldwell and Jayde Nicole — plus the birthday girl’s 9-month-old baby brother Jake!

Refreshments included even more popcorn from Popcornopolis, LaCroix sparkling water and juice boxes (alcoholic drinks for the adults!), plus sliders, pizza, salad, macaroni and cheese and fruit cups from the Kids World café.

For dessert? A towering custom creation from Belladonna Sweets, whose multi-tiered confection featured a carousel decoration, tons of colors, a big-top tent topper, the number “3” and “SOPHIE” spelled out in a beautiful gold frame.

Jessica Hall's daughter Sophie's birthday party Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall's daughter Sophie Richard Harlow

After getting their fill of food, drink and activities like sliding, playing arcade games, riding a mini zip line and participating in games of laser tag, everyone was given one more surprise!

Each of Sophie’s guests were able to take a bit of the circus home via gift bags stuffed with PawdPet mobile-device holders, Munchkin snack holders and sippy cups — all customized with Mabel’s Labels.

Jessica Hall's daughter Sophie's birthday party Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall's and daughter Sophie Richard Harlow

Jessica Hall's daughter Sophie's birthday party Richard Harlow

Following Wilkinson’s divorce filing from Baskett, 35, Hall called her best friend “a strong woman” whom she plans to support every step of the way though this difficult chapter of her life.

“Kendra is a strong woman and has handled everything with such grace as they both continue to be there for their children,” Hall, 34, told PEOPLE at the launch of her Sleepless Mom blog in April. (Wilkinson and Baskett share daughter Alijah Mary, 4, and son Hank Randall IV, 8½.)

She added, “I haven’t left Kendra’s side. She knows she can always count on me to be there for whatever she needs. It’s the wonderful part of our friendship.”