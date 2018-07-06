Jessica Biel Gives Son Silas a Sweet Smooch in the 'City of Love' — See Justin Timberlake's Pic

Silas Randall is learning a new love language!

Justin Timberlake‘s 3-year-old son is the spitting image of his dad in a photograph the singer shared on Instagram Friday, featuring the curly-haired little boy planting a big kiss on his mom Jessica Biel.

For the heartwarming moment, the mother-son pair posed in front of a gorgeous Parisian backdrop consisting of gorgeously manicured greenery and some of the city’s signature architecture.

“If that pic doesn’t say ‘City Of Love’ then I’m out … ” joked Timberlake, 37, in his post’s caption.

The adorable family has spent the last few days taking in the French capital’s sights. Timberlake and Biel, 36, even enjoyed a date night Monday, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in a sweet photo he shared via Instagram.

“Midnight,” the singer captioned the snapshot, which showed him hugging and kissing his actress wife as she smiled for the camera.

Hours later, Timberlake surprise-dropped his song “SoulMate,” commanding “Summer. Starts. Now.” in the opening lines of the track.

Biel has previously opened up about the lessons she and Timberlake are striving to instill in their young son. In February, she dished on how her opinions about sexual education affect her household.

“We’re starting [sexual education] now,” she said. “We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got.’ We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.”

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” explained the star. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.”