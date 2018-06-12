Everyone wants parenting advice from Jessica Alba. Why? Because in addition to her thriving Hollywood career (she recently filmed the pilot for L.A.’s Finest) and major CEO success at The Honest Company, she’s a natural born mom-in-chief.

InStyle’s July cover star has three children with husband Cash Warren—Honor, 10, Haven, 6, and Hayes, 7 months—which means she’s got her mothering skills down pat. But Alba’s willing to share. In the video she goes there, offering candid advice for new moms and revealing her favorite, stress-reducing parenting gadgets.

First up? Breast pumping. Alba prefers to use an electric-style machine to get the job done. “There’s machines now. Why would you do it manually? I mean, just imagine this for like 45 minutes,” she says in the video at top, pumping a manual device in an annoyingly monotonous (and hilarious) manner. If you’ve got no choice, though, here’s her tip: try the Lansinoh Hands-Free Pumping Bra ($35; target.com), which allows you to pump while getting shit done. “So many things are possible now. You can do your nails. You can look at Instagram. You can cuddle your baby.”

RELATED: Read Jessica Alba’s InStyle Cover Story Here

Alba also swears by the Spanx Waist Cincher post-birth ($48; macys.com). “It’s my best friend and worst enemy,” she says. “I wear these pretty much the second after my children come out of me. You can get a size large and then go down in size depending on your desired waist size. I love these bad boys and I wear them all the time.”

Post-baby unmentionables aren’t all business, though – she also loves Lively’s nursing bras ($35, wearlively.com). “These bras are my favorite because they don’t look like crazy, giant, over the shoulder boulder holders,” she says. “[They’re] just cute enough to wear in front of the hubs, if you wanna have a little romantic night.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Products Khloé Kardashian Used to Prevent Stretch Marks

As for how to involve your partner in the gadget game, it’s all about the diaper bag. “It’s best to have a gender-neutral diaper bag so your husband doesn’t try to pack his own diaper bag and pack all the wrong stuff,” she jokes, calling out The Honest Company Diaper Bag ($149.99; nordstrom.com) she designed herself. “My husband will actually wear this.” (What you’ll find in there? A NoseFrida, of course – though we’ll let her explain it.)

For more from Alba, watch the video above and pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download June 8.