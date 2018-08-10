Jessica Alba on Post-Baby Body Milestones: Wearing a 'Pair of Jeans' That 'Didn't Fit' Before

Jessica Alba is totally okay with the fact that “it takes time” to get back into a normal routine after baby — and that extends to her body, too.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder got candid on Thursday’s episode of PEOPLE Now about how she didn’t feel as much pressure to lose the weight after son Hayes Alba, 7 months, was born as she did with her two daughters Haven Garner, 7 on Monday, and Honor Marie, 10.

“I felt more pressure when I was younger. Now that I’m older, I’m a little easier on myself,” says Alba, 37. “It just takes time and you just have to let your body heal and take the time. It’s baby steps.”

“Every little milestone is meaningful to me, though,” she admits. “Like when I can finally put on a pair of jeans that I couldn’t wear before or that didn’t fit.”

The mother of three reveals that there’s a “different energy” around the house since she and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child and first son on Dec. 31.

“Cash just likes that there’s a little more testosterone in the house,” Alba says, laughing. ” ‘Cause he’s been the only guy for so long.”

The star says her daughters “haven’t changed diapers yet” but are “great” at their big-sister roles. “They help me bathe him in the morning — Haven, my middle one, goes straight into his room and plays with him and cuddles him. They like to give him bottles at night and sing him songs.”

Alba says that despite his gratitude over having another male in the house, her husband isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty (or rather, painted) with his girls.

“He wants to watch sports on the weekends, so he’s like, ‘You can paint my nails if we watch sports,’ ” she shares of Warren, 39. “He doesn’t have to do anything!”