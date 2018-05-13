Jessica Alba Shares Inspiring Insight on First Mother's Day as Mom of 3: 'Cherish Every Messy Moment'

Jessica Alba is having an extra special Mother’s Day weekend: It’s her first since welcoming son Hayes.

The actress shared a sweet photo with her three children — daughters Honor Marie, 9½, and Haven Garner, 6, along with her baby boy, born on Dec. 31 — on Saturday with a long post reflecting on her near-decade of being a parent.

“Motherhood: it’s a doozy, isn’t it?” she wrote. “Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much…it’s the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is.”

Alba, 37, explained that she’s appreciating every moment with her kids after realizing how fast they grow up.

“I still can’t believe it, but my oldest baby is almost 10 years old. And you know what? She doesn’t need me in the same ways she once did. There goes that heartbreak again…but it’s true,” she said. “The time we have with our little ones when they’re actually little is so fleeting. And it’s a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they’ll never end. Because the truth is, they will.”

She continued, “As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I’m ok if my baby cries a little bit…because I know he’ll be ok. And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink…and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It’s all ok.”

Alba documented her Mother’s Day weekend on Instagram, which started with her daughters laying blankets and pillows around the living room to have a slumber party. After cooking up breakfast, the Honest Company co-founder spent time with her little man, who was rocking some serious bed head. The mother-son duo then headed out for a walk.

“This is how we roll,” she captioned the clip.

Alba also shared a cute shot of Haven outside and made sure to thank her husband, Cash Warren, for a colorful bouquet of flowers.

“Wow @Cash_Warren,” she wrote. “Thank you for the beautiful flowers #MothersDay.”

The actress has been open about the struggles of balancing life as a mother of three with her career.

“I don’t have it together at all,” Alba recently told Redbook magazine about the false perceptions of motherhood. “I just don’t need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, ‘Today I f—-ed up as a mom.’ It’s none of your damn business.”

She added, “I’m fine if people want to air their dirty laundry online, but people know enough about me. I make mistakes all the time.”