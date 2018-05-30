Jessica Alba Opens Up About Her 'Terrible Habit' as a Mom: It's 'Probably Bad Parenting'

As a mom of three, Jessica Alba knows the ropes of parenting, but even she has her self-admitted flaws.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder graces the cover of InStyle‘s July issue, opening up about everything from her business’ newest endeavors to wrangling son Hayes Alba, 5 months, and daughters Haven Garner, 6½, and Honor Marie, 10 next month.

“There are always haters, and my goals are not small ones,” says the 37-year-old star. “I just want to live a full life and stay curious and challenge myself.”

“I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone,” adds Alba. “And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jessica Alba for InStyle

Jessica Alba for InStyle Anthony Maule/InStyle

RELATED: Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Donates 1.5 Million Diapers in Honor of Mother’s Day

Alba admits she makes said mistakes “all the time” in front of her children, including one recurring parenting technique that she’s not confident is a sound one.

“I have this terrible habit: Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they’re like, ‘Mom, where’s my …’ you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever,” she says. “And I just say, ‘Up your butt,’ and that’s probably bad parenting.”

Adds the Dark Angel alum, “But they got to a certain age where I’m like, ‘That’s where it is: It’s up your butt.’ ”

Jessica Alba for InStyle





RELATED: Jessica Alba Shares Inspiring Insight on First Mother’s Day as Mom of 3: “Cherish Every Messy Moment”

As a driven and creative-minded individual (“I’m MacGyvering s— every day!” she jokes, giving a swaddle blanket as an example), Alba has found a realistic, fulfilling balance between work and family.

“I slowed down for a second when I had Honor and Haven, but then I was right back in the hustle,” she says. “I made a concerted effort with Hayes to appreciate the quieter moments. I had to slow down when I was pregnant, so now we have a new tradition called Family Fridays.”

“It’s our game night,” the star explains. “We get on teams and play Clue. Honor is really good. I love when she wins — she’s strategic.”