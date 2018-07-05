Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Shares Her First Baby Bump Photo and Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings

Her little meatball is the size of a large lemon!

Deena Cortese shared her first official baby bump photograph with fans Wednesday after her little baby made his presence known.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, posted a snap of herself showing off her pregnant belly in a tight blue dress on Instagram to celebrate being 14 weeks along.

“Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic 💙💙 don’t worry I won’t post bump pics every single week! Lol but this is the first!! #bumppic#motherandson #christopherjohn#weeklybumppic,” the MTV star captioned the snap, which was taken by her husband Christopher Buckner.

Cradling her belly, Cortese stood in front of a chart which revealed the size of her unborn baby — the couple is expecting a boy Christopher John — as well as how she was feeling and what she was craving.

The mom-to-be is not yet having cravings for unusual mixes of food but rather is in the mood for fruit, candy and ice pops.

Posting to her Instagram story, the star said she cannot wait to have all her fans along for her pregnancy ride.

“I’m super excited to share my pregnancy journey with you guys,” she said. “And I’m excited because today I get to do my first baby bump pic cos I finally popped.”

Cortese and her husband announced their big baby news on Instagram on Monday.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !” she wrote alongside a photo gallery featuring the couple holding up a onesie that reads, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

In front of the parents-to-be is a sign decorated for the Fourth of July holiday, reading “We’re Excited to Say a Little Firecracker is on the Way!” in red, white and blue text.

“We have a sweet little boy on the way! We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!” she added.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

The star later shared a video of how they found out they were having a boy. Surrounded by friends and family, the pair hosted a sex reveal party and an exploding box filled with blue-colored smoked revealed they have a son on the way.

“The moment we found out we were having a son 💙,” Cortese captioned the sweet moment. “Chris’ reaction was everything!!!! Uhg I love you @cbuckner_ I can’t wait to meet our son!”

Cortese and Buckner, who got engaged in Mexico in 2016, tied the knot this past October at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.