Jersey Shore's Ronnie Says Daughter Is 'Biggest Blessing' in His Life Amid Relationship Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is one proud papa.

Just days before the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad, Ortiz-Magro lit up while talking about his 10-week-old daughter Ariana, who he shares with Jen Harley.

“Every day she is changing so much,” he told PEOPLE at the Lunch with the Jersey Shore event at Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Now, if I stick my tongue out she will stick her tongue back out at me. It’s so cute,” he added. “I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life, but she is the biggest blessing of all.”

Ortiz-Magro also shared that after attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, he was heading straight back to spend time with his daughter on Father’s Day.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro George Pimentel/Getty Images

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Posts First Photo of Daughter After Former Couple Feuds on Social Media

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their first child together on April 3. Their rocky relationship has been documented on the current season of the Jersey Shore reboot.

In late April, a bitter feud between the new parents played out on both of their Instagram Stories when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex. Tensions flared even further when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two the following day.

The new father later apologized.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and His Ex ‘Dropped Everything’ to Care for Their Sick Daughter on Mother’s Day

Though they smoothed things over in order to co-parent their daughter, the relationship couldn’t be salvaged, according to a source.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

Another source told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” said the source. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”



Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.