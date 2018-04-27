Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio isn’t just a reality star and celeb deejay, he’s also a doting dad!

The Jersey Shore star, 37, who is the proud parent of daughter Amabella Sophia, told PEOPLE that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“She’s 4 years old. She’s my life. She’s my princess. She’s a little mini-me,” DelVecchio said.

“She wants to be a DJ — I got her a DJ room. She’s scratching records already. She’s so funny. She just wants to follow me around and do every single thing that I do,” he added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

DelVecchio previously told PEOPLE earlier this month that he loves to spoil his only child.

“My daughter is Daddy’s little girl,” he shared. “She gets whatever she wants, but remarkably does not act spoiled! She has a matching toy Lamborghini truck, a Mercedes Benz G63 toy truck and her own turntables.”

While Amabella Sophia is one of the most important females in his life, the single dad is open to finding “the one.”

WATCH: JWoww on ‘Keeping It Honest’ When It Comes to Her Life And Family

“I’m looking, genuinely looking for somebody. At the moment, I guess you’d say I’m having fun with the wrong ones. But I’m looking for the right one! It’s difficult,” DelVecchio said.

“It’s hard to find somebody, especially now, that you want to spend the rest of your life with. But seeing everybody in relationships, I feel like that’s the only thing I’m missing in my life — that other person to share it with,” he continued.

“It’s difficult to date with a little bit of stature, I guess. You don’t know what these people’s intentions are, who’s dating you for what reason, everybody wants to be famous. It’s hard to find somebody genuine nowadays.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.