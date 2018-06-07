Jeremy Meeks is a dad again.

The famed “hot felon” has welcomed a son with girlfriend Chloe Green, they announced on Instagram Thursday alongside a picture of their little one’s tiny hands.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” both Meeks, 34, and Topshop heiress Green captioned the sweet image.

“Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well,” they continued. “We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe.”

Baby Jayden is the first child for Green, 27. Meeks shares 8-year-old son Jeremy Jr. with ex Melissa Meeks, whom he was married to for eight years and separated from in July.

Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks 247PAPS.TV/Splash

Meeks was first photographed kissing Made in Chelsea star Green during a vacation in Turkey. Melissa, a nurse, told The Daily Mail that she was “humiliated” to learn her husband was cheating on her when she believed him to be on a work trip.

After the images were published, Green announced on social media that this was “just the beginning” despite the fact that Meeks was married.

“It was very, very heartbreaking for me,” Melissa previously told U.K. TV show This Morning, saying she “had no indication that he was looking for another relationship.”

“He was an amazing husband, honestly,” she added. “When I think about it sometimes I still get emotional, especially looking at old pictures.”

Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks Shanice King/246paps / MEGA

Meeks first gained fame back in 2014 when his mugshot went viral. After he served time in prison for felony gun charges, Meeks was signed to a modeling agency, attending fashion week and making friends with industry A-listers.

After his mugshot went viral, News10.net interviewed Meeks behind bars about his popularity with women from all over the world. Meeks said he appreciated the compliments, but stressed his innocence – and his relationship status (he was married then) – saying he was not a “kingpin” looking for trouble.