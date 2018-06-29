Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter has inherited her mom’s entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

The singer, 48, shared a sweet video of herself and daughter, Emme, on her Instagram Story Thursday in which she and the 10-year-old were seen riding in a car together on their way to a very important business meeting.

“It’s a very special day. Emme and I are off to our very first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book,” Lopez told fans.

While one meeting might be more than enough for most people, the aspiring author had several lined up that day.

“We’re excited — we have three meetings today,” Lopez revealed. The caption in the video read, “Emme’s first meeting.”

The “Dinero” singer also shared a photo of her daughter holding up a binder with her book idea with the title “Lord Help Me!” written across it. Lopez added the hashtag #lordhelpme.

The Shades of Blue actress shares Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian, with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony.

The two separated in 2014, and although they are no longer together, the two continue to support each other and their children.

Anthony recently joined Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at Emme’s dance recital earlier this month. The trio was joined by Max and Rodriguez’s two children, 10-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 13.

The proud mom documented the special night on her Instagram stories, helping the three girls with their makeup.

“On call makeup artist!!!” the singer captioned one snap.

Rodriguez also shared a video from the car ride to the event, featuring Lopez lip syncing to Rick Springfield‘s classic “Jessie’s Girl” while Max made silly faces behind her.

Lopez said in a recent interview with Good Morning America that despite the lyrical content of her latest song — “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring” — she and Rodriguez are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We have to take our time,” she explained. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

The 48-year-old continued, “Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”