Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Their Kids Pose to Promote His Limited-Edition Baseball Bats

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their adorable kids are covering all bases.

In a photo shared to the retired MLB pro’s Instagram account Monday, the powerhouse couple struck a pose alongside Rodriguez’s daughters Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 13, plus Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David.

Each member of the blended-family brood is holding one of Rodriguez’s limited-edition baseball bats — some on their shoulders, some in front and some, like Lopez, showing off the “A-ROD” logo on the side.

“AROD GS25. LIMITED EDITION. Only 696 made. Link in bio,” wrote Rodriguez, 42, directing followers to the listing for the $400 bat, which describes it as a piece that “celebrates Alex Rodriguez’s remarkable career in every detail from knob to end cap.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the musician and World of Dance judge, 48, “seems more mature and peaceful” with her former New York Yankees star beau.

“Both Jennifer and Alex have a slower work schedule this summer. They plan on enjoying as much family time as possible,” said the insider about the couple, who traveled to idyllic Coeur d’Alene last month before heading to the Hamptons for some more downtime.

And while the stars have been on and strong since they began dating early last year, multiple sources say the pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“Their relationship from the beginning was very passionate, and they moved quickly,” said the Lopez source. “With Alex, Jennifer seems more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

First and foremost, Lopez and Rodriguez are focused on their children’s happiness. “Life is all about family for both of them,” said the source. “Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The kids always come first for both of them.”

Their children also quickly bonded, and “they’re like real siblings,” added the insider. “They argue and have their moments of disagreement but mostly have a blast together.”