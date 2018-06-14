J. Lo and A-Rod Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital — and Pose with Her Ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is used to owning the stage, but she was more than happy to be just another member of the audience while her kids took a turn in the spotlight at their dance recital.

The entire family came together to support Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter Emme Maribel as well as her beau Alex Rodriguez‘s two children, 10-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 13, at Wednesday night’s show.

The night began with the pop star playing makeup artist for the three girls, which was documented on both her and Rodriguez’s Instagram stories. Both proud parents showed off their completed looks for the recital in a group shot.

“On call makeup artist!!!” the singer captioned one snap.

Rodriguez also shared a video from the car ride to the event, featuring Lopez lip syncing to Rick Springfield‘s classic “Jessie’s Girl” while Emme’s twin brother Maximilian “Max” David, 10, made silly faces behind her. The athlete even gave his girlfriend’s son a quick kiss on the head!

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The girls then took the stage, with one group performing to a medley of Lopez’s biggest hits including “Jenny from the Block” and “On the Floor” as clips of the singer played behind the dancers.

J.Lo couldn’t contain her excitement, laughing and cheering throughout the performance. At one point she’s heard saying, “They’re killing me right now!”

“It’s a new generation of party people,” she captioned one video before Natasha danced, wearing a flowing skirt.

After the performance, the girls received bouquets of flowers and the entire group posed for family photos along with the father of Lopez’s twins, her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Natasha, Ella & Emme dance recital,” Rodriguez, 42, captioned a smiling shot with Anthony, Lopez and Emme, adding the hashtag, “#familia.”

The “Dinero” singer shared another group shot featuring the blended bunch, captioning it, “#familiaprimero 🌟,” which translates to “Family first.”

Lopez said in a recent interview with Good Morning America that despite the lyrical content of her latest song — “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring” — she and Rodriguez are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We have to take our time,” she explained. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grown-ups, and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace.”

The 48-year-old continued, “Our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”