Parading Patriots! Jennifer Garner and Her Kids Ride Atop a Truck During Fourth of July Parade

Cutest flag-wavers ever!

Jennifer Garner took her two younger children — son Samuel Garner, 6, and daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9 — on the ride of their life Wednesday, atop a fire truck during a Fourth of July parade in Los Angeles.

Dressed in red, white and blue striped attire, the family smiled, waved to the crowds and held miniature flags proudly in the air during the procession, with Samuel sitting close to his mom and Seraphina chatting with a friend.

Garner and ex Ben Affleck‘s oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Violet Anne, didn’t appear to be at the parade.

Affleck was not present during the parade. But despite their 2015 split and subsequent April 2017 divorce filing, Garner, 46, and Affleck, 45, have maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy. She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”

Since joining social media, Garner has given the occasional glimpse into her life as a mom of three. In April, the Love, Simon star shared a photo of a sticky-note message written by Samuel that unmistakably read, “I Love Farts.”

“In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy,” the actress captioned the hilarious image. “#proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom“