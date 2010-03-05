Jenna Elfman Welcomes Second Son

In a case of life imitating art, Jenna Elfman has delivered a baby boy – just before her Accidentally on Purpose character Billie is due to give birth to her own child.

The actress and husband Bodhi Elfman welcomed a second son, Easton Quinn Monroe Elfman, at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles, Jenna announced on Twitter Friday. Her rep confirms the birth to PEOPLE, adding that Easton weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz.

“He’s an impressive sleeper (thank god!) & I’m his biggest fan,” says the star’s tweet.

Bodhi also took to Twitter Friday writing, “Shazaam! Easton Quinn Monroe Elfman. Born March 2 @ 7:53AM. Triple Word Score, Grand Slam, Royal Flush! Digging this guy big time.”

Easton joins big brother Story Elias, 2 ½.

Jenna, 38, admits the pregnancy was planned around her show’s shooting schedule.

It was like an afterthought perk. I thought, ‘Well, if the show gets picked up that could be cool. I can have my next kid and I won’t have to hide it. You know, I’m not in my early twenties so I got to get busy.”

The Elfmans, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, announced the pregnancy in Sept.