Jenna Dewan Doesn't Understand Why Moms Are 'Supposed to Leave Your Sexuality at the Door'

Jenna Dewan wants to get one thing straight: motherhood and sex appeal go hand in hand.

The dancer, actress, World of Dance host and mother of one opens up (and strips down) for for Women’s Health‘s annual Naked Truth issue, telling the magazine she has “never understood” the concept of why having children seems to mean “you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door” for women.

“I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother,” says Dewan, 37. “You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

And rather than hide that sexuality from her 5-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex Channing Tatum, Dewan wants to teach her child to appreciate it.

“I want my daughter to see that and be like, ‘Wow, my mother was a fully actualized, sensual woman,’ ” says the star.

Her focus on body positivity is one of a few things that have changed since Dewan’s split from Tatum, 38, back in April, after almost nine years of marriage.

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks,’ ” she says.