Jenna Dewan Reveals Her First Mother's Day After Split from Channing Tatum Will Be a 'Balance'

Jenna Dewan‘s plans for Mother’s Day are all about variety.

The World of Dance host opened up to PEOPLE Wednesday at NBC’s Summer Press Day about the “balance” she’s hoping to strike on May 13, celebrating with daughter Everly, 5 this month, before enjoying a pampering session of her own.

“I kind of want a balance,” said Dewan, 37, who wore a partially sheer all-black ensemble and Sylva & Cie round Brazilian emerald ring during the event. “I want some family time and then I want the spa.”

Wednesday marked one month since the star and Channing Tatum, her husband of nearly nine years, announced their decision to “lovingly … separate as a couple” in a joint statement exclusive to PEOPLE.

Though they aren’t together romantically anymore, the parents are remaining amicable and are committed to putting their daughter first.

“Jenna is still on good terms with Channing,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday of Dewan and the actor, 38. “They get along. They spend some time together as a family, but mostly separately with Everly.”

And while the separation has been an adjustment for the family, the source says Dewan is “doing well.”

Speaking of Everly, Dewan told PEOPLE on Wednesday that while her daughter is “very opinionated about our dancing” on the show, she is “definitely a fan” of World of Dance — and has her own style-focused criteria for judging contestants.

“She comes to the tapings and she picks them by the outfits,” says the mother of one. “She’ll be like, ‘I like the one with the pink sparkle outfit! They should win!’ ”

Adds Dewan, “I heard Evie tell one of her friends in preschool one day, ‘My mom’s a dancer and she works at World of Dance.’ I was dying. She was proud.”