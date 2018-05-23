Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly Encourages Her to Recycle: 'I Think I'm Doing Something Right'

If Captain Planet has any openings in the Planeteers lineup, Jenna Dewan might have a candidate in mind.

The World of Dance host spoke to PEOPLE Tuesday at the EMA Awards and Honors Benefit in Beverly Hills, California, revealing that her daughter Everly (5 this month) has become quite the environmentalist as of late.

“We do a lot of things in nature,” said Dewan, 37. “She goes to a lot of different camps where she is learning about nature, where she is with the trees, and we go on vacations, and we do trips just within nature.”

“I think learning early to respect it [is important],” she adds of the outdoors.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty

Jenna Dewan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan “Happy Mother’s Day, Baby” as Split Remains “Amicable”

Everly has become so in tune with caring for the world around her that she’s already been giving her mom a few lessons on how to treat her surroundings.

“She goes to a ‘fairy’ camp,” Dewan says with a laugh, “which sounds really ‘girly’ but it is actually very ‘Girl Scout-y.’ They go into the parks, and they learn all about how to be respectful to nature.”

“She’ll tell me, ‘Mommy, you need to recycle that,’ or, ‘Be careful, don’t disrespect nature!’ ” adds the actress and dancer. “It starts young. She’s only 4 and she already has that instilled in her, so I think I’m doing something right.”

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Admitted He Juggled Career and Family “Not Very Well” Before Split from Jenna Dewan



Dewan and her husband of almost nine years, Channing Tatum, announced their separation in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on April 2.

Despite the split, the former couple remain focused on their daughter, sharing an amicable relationship and staying committed to remaining “really great friends” going forward.

“This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can,” Dewan told PEOPLE on Friday. “I’m really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.”