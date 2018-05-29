Jenna Dewan on Co-Parenting with Ex Channing Tatum: 'We're Just Getting Used to It'

Jenna Dewan is an actress, host and dancer, but her most important job is being a mom to 4-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other,” Dewan, 37, told Harper’s Bazaar about co-parenting after announcing her split with Tatum in April following nine years of marriage.

The newly single mother of one also revealed that being a parent has made her worry less about working in Hollywood.

“Whether you try and hide it or not, most actresses and actors have a certain sense of anxious desperation about what their next job is,” Dewan said. “As soon as I had Everly, it went away. I had this freedom of, ‘Well, I could never work another day in my life, and I have a purpose.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty

She added, “The irony is, that deep surrender brought so much opportunity and projects my way.”

While Dewan has many career opportunities on her plate as of late, she’s committed to being the best role model for Everly and in turn, learning more about her sense of self.

“She’s like a little mirror for me. She’s so willful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more willful in my own life,” she said, jokingly adding, “If she’s not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother.”

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Admits She ‘Was Always Very Happy Being a Wife’ Before Split from Channing Tatum

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly Encourages Her to Recycle: ‘I Think I’m Doing Something Right’

Dewan recently told PEOPLE Now that she understands that her own actions and words heavily impact her daughter’s future.

“I think a lot about what that legacy is going to be for her and what message I want to put out into the world,” she said.

“I have to continually be the best version of myself. I have to live my best life. And I have to live the best version of myself and that she sees that and will hopefully have the courage to do that.”