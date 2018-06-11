Watch Jenna Dewan Voice a Bunny Truck on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines

Jenna Dewan is revving her animated engines!

The actress and World of Dance host lends her voice to a cuddly vehicle named Bunnie on the newest episode of Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

In “Breaking the Ice,” airing Tuesday, Dewan’s bunny-truck character is going about her business, making a pile of snowballs, when the glaciers she’s sitting atop starts to melt and break apart.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Royalty to the Rescue! Hear Scott Foley Voice Prince Charming on Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear

While Bunnie manages to keep all her snowballs intact as she hops from piece to piece of the broken glacier, it’s then up to Blaze and his pals to save the day when she’s stranded in the middle of a huge body of water.

“With my robot power, nothing’s gonna get in our way!” Blaze proclaims before the team heads off on their rescue mission.

Jenna Dewan's character on Blaze and the Monster Machines Blaze and the Monster Machines; Inset: Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini Lends Her Voice to Blaze and the Monster Machines



One person who’s likely thrilled about Dewan’s newest endeavor? Her daughter Everly, 5, who has quite the creative soul and is not afraid to give her superstar mom her most honest feedback.

“Derek [Hough] and I were rehearsing [for World of Dance] and she wanted to be the judge. So we literally gave her a piece of paper and we did our performances and she was like, ‘Umm … 6,’ ” Dewan, 37, told Ellen DeGeneres in May.

“[Derek] got a 6 but I got an 8,” Dewan continued of her daughter, laughing. “I was like, ‘I’m still winning!’ But she was a tough judge!”

Blaze and the Monster Machines‘ episode “Breaking the Ice,” starring Jenna Dewan, premieres Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.