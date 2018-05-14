Hi, George Virginia!

On Sunday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan wished wife Hilarie Burton a wonderful Mother’s Day with an Instagram tribute featuring their daughter, who turns 3 months old on Wednesday.

Although The Walking Dead star couldn’t be there in person during the day, he made up for it with a heartfelt photo and beautiful caption dedicated to the mom of two. (The couple also share son Augustus “Gus,” 8.)

In the photo, Burton is cuddling baby George. Morgan raved, “Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there. But to this mama … on behalf of myself, gus, and George … we all want to thank you.”

“With every ounce of who we all are … for being the best mom in the whole world,” he continued. “For making our lives the best, and most special they could be. You’ve created and molded the family I figured I could only dream of … I figured wrong.”

The Rampage star, 52, went on to say, “I love you. I love you for everything. But how I love you for this family you’ve given us.”

“You’re the best, smartest, prettiest, funniest, meanest, most amazing mom ever ever,” Morgan wrote. “Happy Mother’s day Hil. I’ll see you tonight. Xxxxxxx P.s. make sure gus feeds animals and gets eggs! ❤❤❤❤”

After difficulties getting pregnant a second time, including years of trying and multiple miscarriages, the couple welcomed baby George. The overjoyed father is very present in his children’s lives, having helped deliver both of them.

But the married pair have capped it off at two, and are unlikely to have any more children. As Morgan told Howard Stern in April, “We’re tapping out,” adding, “Two is perfect: boy and a girl.”