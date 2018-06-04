Jason Biggs Jokes He Will 'Retire' After One More Child: 'As Soon as I Get My Third, My Girl'

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs‘ son runs their household!

The couple spoke to PEOPLE Saturday during the 11th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey, admitting their 4-year-old Sid rules the roost a bit — at least when compared to his baby brother.

“The little one is chill,” Mollen, 39, says of the couple’s younger child, 8-month-old Lazlo. “We had the more difficult one first. We indulged the older one so now he controls us.”

Jokes Biggs, “He can also speak and he knows how to boss us around using language.”

“Sid says, ‘You’re doing this right now or I’m kicking you in the face!’ I’m like, ‘Whoa, okay. Is that how we’re going to play this? Chill,’ ” Mollen adds.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Jamie McCarthy/Getty

But Sid has been on the receiving end of some aggression as well. As his parents explain to PEOPLE, another child sunk his teeth into their little boy on the playground just this past Friday.

“We weren’t with him but we heard about it,” Mollen says. “Today, Sid’s at the playground and he’s like ‘That’s the kid that bit me.’ ”

“I went up to him and said, ‘Listen, did you bite my son?’ I was full-on in his face, intimidating him, when this mom saw me … so then I had to go to the mother and have a tête-à-tête,” continues the actress and author. “[I said], ‘I think your son bit my son yesterday.’ She was backpedaling for sure.”

Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs with Biggs' sons Lazlo and Sid Jenny Mollen/Instagram

Despite the challenges of raising two sons (and handling how the other kids around them behave!), Biggs is open to experiencing fatherhood all over again.

“[With] the first [child], Jason had to prove how dope and amazing he was before I got on board for a second,” says Mollen. “Because once you know, you’re like, ‘Wait, you want me to do what again?’ ”

“As soon as I get my third, my girl, then I’m going to retire,” says the Orange Is the New Black star, which Mollen quips is a task for “his next wife.”

Jokes Biggs in response, “However I can get it.”