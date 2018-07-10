Memphis is making an announcement!

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany simultaneously revealed they are expecting their second child together in matching Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Sharing the same photo of their 7-month-old son dressed in a oneside that reads “Big Brother”, the mom-to-be wrote, “Here we go again!” with baby and heart emojis while Aldean captioned his version with, “Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother!”

The new baby will join Memphis as well as Aldean’s daughters Kendyl, 11 next month, and Keeley, 15, from his previous marriage.

Aldean, 41, and Brittany, 31, welcomed their son in December, later opening up about the year-long journey it took to conceive, which included an endometriosis diagnosis and, eventually, in vitro fertilization treatments.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult,” Brittany said in April.

“It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

Brittany Aldean/Instagram

Despite the difficulties — which even had Brittany considering a gestational surrogate to carry their baby — the couple were open about expanding their family a bit further.

“The sooner the better,” Brittany said. “You’re already doing the diaper thing, you’re already doing everything. Why don’t we just knock it out instead of getting out of that time frame, and then having to start all over again?”