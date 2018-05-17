Janet Jackson has fully embraced her newest role: parenthood.

The pop superstar welcomed her first child, son Eissa, with now-ex Wissam Al Mana in January 2017. And in an exclusive new cover story with Billboard, Jackson gives a rare peek inside her life as a mom — including which musician little Eissa first exhibited an affinity toward.

“Bruno [Mars] was really the first music my son responded to,” says Jackson, 52, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award Sunday before picking up her State of the World Tour again with an appearance at New Orleans’ ESSENCE Festival on July 8.

“During and after his birth, I comforted myself with Brazilian jazz, music that always relaxes me,” she adds. “Then when the baby began crawling, Bruno was breaking out big and on the radio all the time. That delighted both of us.”

Janet Jackson for Billboard Miller Mobley

Janet Jackson and son Eissa Courtesy Janet Jackson

Jackson says that her baby boy, even in his short time on Earth, has already taught her how much love she truly has to give, as well as how far it has the potential to reach.

“[He] has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless,” she explains.

“And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else,” adds the “Rhythm Nation” singer.

Like many working parents, Jackson had the challenge of squeezing sleep into her schedule early on — something that actually ended up being to her benefit.

“It wasn’t anything I was going through,” she says of her song “No Sleeep,” which came out before Eissa was born. “You could say, though, that I might have been anticipating sleepless nights.”

Continues the star, “I’d also add that sleepless nights, no matter how tiring, are some of the times that I do my best writing.”

Janet Jackson on the cover of Billboard Miller Mobley

The owner of a decades-spanning successful career (“The drive is in my DNA,” says the youngest of her famous siblings), Jackson shares that becoming a mom is where she has found “peace” in her life.

“Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace,” she says. “I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”