It'll Be a Boy for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

Jolie Rae is getting a baby brother!

The 2-year-old little girl’s parents, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, are expecting a son, the country singer shared Monday on her iHeartRadio podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

“It’s a boy!” says Kramer, 34, and Caussin (who called into the show), explaining that they have a name chosen already but are not sharing it until his birth.

“Boy names are so hard,” she adds, noting that the couple had Charlie chosen for a girl and had picked Grayson or Carter for a boy until Kramer’s friend had a little boy she named Gray.

“But then I feel like there’s so many Carters now. And I love how Jolie’s name [is] a little different — it’s not really that popular — and so we came up with a few,” Kramer says, revealing they’d also crossed Jett and Jeter John off their list.

Kramer shares that she was “hands down” certain she was expecting a little girl because her pregnancy has felt so similar to her one with Jolie.

“I was sick, I was craving fruit. I felt gross, which is how I felt with Jolie,” she says. “So I was like, ‘I’m definitely having a girl.’ ”

“And secretly, I also wanted a girl too,” Kramer admits. “I wanted to have a sister for Jolie.”

Though Kramer conceived her baby on the way naturally, she endured many struggles and trying times after multiple miscarriages and failed in vitro fertilization attempts.

“Michael and I got pregnant last October but after that miscarriage, Mike and I said, ‘We still have a boy embryo, why don’t we just give it a try?’ This was our IVF journey with the very last embryo we had,” she said in a vlog earlier this month, showing a series of home videos chronicling the process of progesterone shots and doctors appointments.

“Because I’ve miscarried three times, I just don’t want to say anything. I’m trying to be optimistic but it’s just hard,” the singer admitted before she tearfully announced her fourth loss in another video.