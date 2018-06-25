Jana Kramer Expecting Second Child with Husband Mike Caussin After Multiple Miscarriages

Jana Kramer is expecting her second child after reconciling with husband Mike Caussin — and opening up about their difficult journey to baby number two.

“I’m so excited,” the “Dammit” singer, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively about her happy pregnancy news. “We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope.'”

Due in November, the country star — who opens up further about becoming a mom again in the latest episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer — became pregnant naturally this time after tracking her ovulation cycle with the Ava bracelet.

Mike Caussin, Jolie and Jana Kramer

“I didn’t know I ovulated late and I don’t know if it’s because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages, but it said I ovulated on the sixteenth or seventeenth day so that’s what we trusted and I got pregnant,” she says.

But that doesn’t mean it’s been all smooth sailing since. Kramer — who’s had a total of five miscarriages, including two chemical losses — says she’s just coming out of the “worst” morning sickness she’s had yet.

Jana Kramer and Jolie

“I was in bed for like six weeks straight,” says the entertainer, who is keeping the sex of their second child a secret for a couple more weeks. “I felt like I was just doing such a bad job as a mom because Jolie’s super active right now.”

Jolie

Seven months after welcoming now 2-year-old daughter Jolie, news broke that Kramer and the former NFL tight end, 31, were taking a break because Caussin had been unfaithful. He later entered a rehabilitation facility for treatment and the couple have been working hard on their marriage for the last two years.

“We really wanted to get to a place where we were healthy [before trying for another baby],” says Kramer. “We both know that children do not save a marriage.”

Jana Kramer and Jolie

Now with their relationship back on track, Kramer has been leaning on her husband during her most difficult days.

“The first [pregnancy] was tough,” she says. “He was going through his thing that I didn’t even know about, but this time around he’s just truly been the greatest support system I could’ve ever asked for. It feels so much more unified and I love that.”