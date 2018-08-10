Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals Her Baby Boy on the Way 'Truly Has Been a Savior' for Her Marriage

With child No. 2 on the way, Jana Kramer says this rainbow baby has been a “savior” in helping her and husband Mike Caussin work on their marriage.

Seven months after the couple welcomed their daughter Jolie Rae, now 2½, Caussin and Kramer separated in 2016 after the former NFL tight end admitted he’d cheated on his wife. He later sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

Now two years past Caussin’s infidelity, the couple continues to work on their marriage — and the “Dammit” singer, 34, says that expecting their baby boy has brought the two closer together.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” Kramer told PEOPLE at the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh fall fashion event in New York City on Tuesday.

She adds, “We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jana Kramer Charles Sykes/AP Images for Carter's, Inc.

RELATED: How Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Overcame Infidelity and Multiple Miscarriages to Be Ready for Their Rainbow Baby

Now Kramer and Caussin, 31, are “pumped” about having a baby boy together and are beginning to prepare for their second child, the singer tells PEOPLE.

She also says that Caussin’s “infidelity” is “always going to be there” and that “it’s been a lot of work” for her to overcome what happened. However, the mom-to-be explains that as they continue to build their family, it’s now about “managing [the work] together.”

Jana Kramer and family Cameron Premo

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Expecting Second Child with Husband Mike Caussin After Multiple Miscarriages

The star has been candid before about discussing her rocky relationship with Caussin on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer, and continues to share advice for those who may be going through similar obstacles in their own relationships.

“Just give it time, and two people have to work. If one person is doing the work and the other one isn’t, then it most likely isn’t going to work,” Kramer tells PEOPLE.

“If two people are doing the work then there could be a great silver lining and that’s what we’re seeing. [Mike], for the longest time, wasn’t putting in the work, but now when two people actually truly come together and put in the work, then it’s a huge change,” she adds.

Jolie Caussin Cameron Premo

RELATED: Bumping Together! Pregnant Jana Kramer Shows Off Matching “Cousin” Baby Bellies on Vacation

Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies, before she shared the news with PEOPLE in June that she was pregnant with her rainbow baby.

She tells PEOPLE now, “I was so scared to share my miscarriage but for me, selfishly, it was great because so many women have had miscarriages. Multiple women were like, ‘I have,’ and it’s just very nice to have an army of women out there that are supporting other women.”

“It’s definitely been a really hard journey,” she continues. “I’m blessed to be pregnant now and there are plenty of women who are still waiting on their rainbow baby. I’m happy that my rainbow baby is on the way but I’m also really cautious too. I don’t want to jinx anything.”