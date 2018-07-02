Bumping Together! Pregnant Jana Kramer Shows Off Matching 'Cousin' Baby Bellies on Vacation

Jana Kramer is treating herself to a little R&R!

The pregnant country singer, 34, enjoyed some breathtaking lakeside views in her home state of Michigan over the weekend, taking the up-north trip alongside her 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae.

In one snap, Kramer and a family member are posing with their feet in the water, both wearing black tank tops and bottoms and cradling their coordinating baby bumps.

“Cousin love with baby bumps #upnorth #michigan,” she captioned the summery snapshot.

After five losses (including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies) plus a long road of overcoming infidelity and heartbreak in their relationship, Kramer revealed on June 25 that she and husband Mike Caussin are expecting another baby together.

“I’m so excited,” the “Dammit” singer told PEOPLE exclusively about her happy pregnancy news. “We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope.’ ”

Jana Kramer and family Cameron Premo

That same day, Kramer addressed some of the more difficult parts of her pregnancy (a.k.a., morning sickness to the point of popping blood vessels in her face) on her YouTube channel, in episode one of her newest vlog.

“I am so sick,” she admitted during a segment where she was six weeks pregnant, tilting her bowl of breakfast toward the camera and joking, “I will be seeing this later.”

At 10 weeks, the star was still experiencing nausea, explaining, “I was really upset because I thought the morning sickness was done. But sometimes if you eat something bad or it just doesn’t agree with the baby in my belly, then it’s gonna come on up. I literally bawled my eyes out last night because it’s just so frustrating.”