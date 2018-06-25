Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have been refreshingly honest about the ups and downs of their three-year marriage, and now after overcoming infidelity and heartbreak the couple are happily expecting their second child together.

Due in November, the “Dammit” singer — who’s had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies — is over the moon about her pregnancy news but also feeling “so cautious,” she admits.

“It’s hard because it’s like ‘Have hope,’ but when you’re in that moment, hope is the hardest to find,” says Kramer, 34, who lost pregnancies in October and again in February. “It’s so hard not to [stress] when you want a family so bad.”

The couple got pregnant this time naturally after tracking Kramer’s ovulation cycle with the Ava bracelet and have been keeping the news to themselves for months.

Mike Caussin, Jolie and Jana Kramer Cameron Premo

“I knew we were trying and I got the sticks and peed, and it was negative so I threw it away,” says the star. “I was so upset it didn’t work but then when I went back a couple hours later and I looked at it, there was a faint line. After that I just started testing every day and the doctor said I was pregnant.”

Even after getting her pregnancy officially confirmed, “I didn’t want to get excited,” says Kramer. “I didn’t want to tell a soul — even our family — because I just don’t want to go through telling people that we lost it.”

When Kramer suffered a miscarriage last October, it was especially “sad because Jolie understood,” says the entertainer about her 2-year-old daughter. “She was like ‘Baby and mama!’ She would ask about it, and I’d be like ‘No, no baby. It’s not there.'”

Though she would love for Jolie to have a baby sister, “honestly at this point I just want a healthy baby,” adds the singer, who also suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to Jolie.

Seven months after welcoming Jolie, Caussin and Kramer separated in 2016 after the former NFL tight end, 31, admitted he had cheated on his wife. He later sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

On her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the couple have gotten candid about their rocky marriage and how Caussin’s infidelity continues to affect their relationship.

Jana Kramer and Jolie Cameron Premo

“We really wanted to get to a place where we were healthy and back,” says Kramer. “Even last year we were still kind of ‘Is this going to work or not going to work?’ So we really had to work on our relationship first because we both know that children do not save a marriage.”

But now with their marriage in a more solid place, Kramer and Caussin are looking forward to welcoming their baby in the fall.

“The first time was tough,” says Kramer. “He was going through his thing that I didn’t even know about, but this time around he’s truly been the greatest support system I could’ve ever asked for. It just feels so much more unified and I love that.”