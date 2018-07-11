Jana Kramer Tearfully Recalls Miscarriages, Reveals Embryo Before Current Pregnancy Was a Boy

Though Jana Kramer conceived her baby on the way naturally, she endured many struggles and trying times after four failed in vitro fertilization attempts.

“I want to be as open and honest and raw as possible and that’s why I’m doing this. I wanted to show you guys my journey of becoming pregnant,” the pregnant country star, 34, said in her latest vlog about the decision to open up about her past pregnancies with husband Mike Caussin.

“When Mike and I first got together, we were having trouble conceiving, so I went to the doctors and started the process of IVF. We had only three embryos and we implanted the two embryos. I ended up getting pregnant but we had a very, very early chemical loss,” she said of her first miscarriage.

Fortunately, the couple received good news when “very soon after, I actually got pregnant naturally with Jolie,” Kramer said of her now-2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae.

To Kramer’s surprise, she was pregnant naturally again just “four or five months after” she gave birth to Jolie. “It was a lot sooner than I wanted to but I was still really, really happy. But I ended up losing that baby around seven and a half weeks,” the mother of one said of her second miscarriage.

“Then Michael and I got pregnant last October but after that miscarriage, Mike and I said, ‘We still have a boy embryo, why don’t we just give it a try?’ This was our IVF journey with the very last embryo we had,” Kramer shared before a series of home videos showing the process of progesterone shots and doctors appointments.

“Because I’ve miscarried three times, I just don’t want to say anything. I’m trying to be optimistic but it’s just hard,” the singer admitted before she tearfully announced her fourth miscarriage in another video.

The ups and downs of her IVF process eventually led to her current pregnancy, which Kramer confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in June.

“Just like Jolie, the next pregnancy, I got pregnant again [naturally]. I don’t know if my system needed some of the IVF medicines to hold my pregnancy, I’m not really sure. But we are pregnant now. I am almost 19 weeks,” Kramer said in her vlog.

“The times that I’ve miscarried after Jolie, I just remember looking at her like, ‘Man, I’m so lucky to have her,’ ” the soon-to-be mother of two added.

Though she would love for Jolie to have a baby sister, Kramer previously told PEOPLE, “Honestly, at this point, I just want a healthy baby.”