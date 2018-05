“I would say that being a mom is being a mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re in your teens or not, there should be no excuse to not be a great mother,” Jamie Lynn Spears tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter — who welcomed her first child with husband Jamie Watson, daughter Ivey Joan, on April 11 — is also mom to daughter Maddie Briann, 9½, whom she gave birth to at age 17.

After welcoming Ivey, Spears says, “This time, it’s just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me.”