James Corden Says Raising Three Kids Is 'Just a Nightmare': 'You're Shoveling Pasta and Butter'

James Corden is a dad, a television host and an accomplished actor and singer who can belt it out and drive at the same time, but there’s one task he has yet to master: taking his family out to eat.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle, the father of three — he and wife Julia Carey share daughters Charlotte, 6 months, and Carey, 3½, plus son Max, 7 — admits going to a restaurant with his entire brood is usually “not worth” all the hassle.

“It’s just a nightmare. I got back from Liverpool on Sunday, and we thought, ‘Let’s take the kids out. Let’s go for lunch.’ I mean, it’s a joke,” says Corden, 39. “We actually went to a place at the end of our road for lunch, and we looked like we were fleeing the country. We had that much stuff. It’s absurd.”

“I understand, now, why my parents just used to not do anything with us on the weekend, ’cause it’s too much hassle,” adds the star. “The bags and the stroller, and the baby here and there’s wipes everywhere, and Sudocrem, and she’s got a sore bum.”

“You’re asking for the check before you’ve sat down,” explains Corden. “You’re just shoveling pasta and butter into one of their mouths as you’re trying to eat yours. You have to leave a huge tip, because the place is covered in crayons. And it’s just not worth it.”

Julia Carey and James Corden Dave Benett/Getty

Despite the challenges of parenting three children, The Late Late Show host says fatherhood is “an amazing thing” — and he “wouldn’t have it any other way” in his life.

“There’s two things that happen when you have a child. One is you don’t really realize the depth of love that you could feel for someone you’ve just met. And you also realize the indifference of your friends who don’t have kids. And that is a massive thing,” says Corden.

“You also realize your own indifference to other people’s kids before you had kids,” he reveals. “So when people used to show me photos of their kid, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, dude, it’s a kid. I get it. Well done. Loads of people have got them.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Aw.’ ”

Julia Carey and James Corden REX/Shutterstock

Corden says his and his wife’s experiences have been different with each of their kids. “Your first child, you’re like, ‘Oh! He coughed. Is he okay? Oh my God. Google it! Google the cough. Check the temperature. Oh, my word,’ ” he recalls. “And you’re telling people, ‘Shh!’ ”

“Your third one, you’re like, ‘Get on the train, ’cause we already left,’ ” he adds. ” ‘There’s two others. What did she do, cough? Yeah, she’ll be fine. We’ll figure it out.’ It just becomes easier.”